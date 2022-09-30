Robert Wines, installation fire chief, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), signs the 2022 Fire Prevention Month Proclamation onboard CFAY on Sept. 30, 2022. CFAY will celebrate Fire Prevention Week from Oct. 9, 2022-Oct. 15, 2022, to promote fire safety. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2022 Date Posted: 09.30.2022 01:49 Photo ID: 7442763 VIRIN: 220930-N-PL960-1055 Resolution: 5383x3593 Size: 2.51 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAY Fire Prevention Proclamation [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Garrett Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.