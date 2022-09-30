Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAY Fire Prevention Proclamation [Image 2 of 3]

    CFAY Fire Prevention Proclamation

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Garrett Cole 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    Cmdr. Lida Cooper, chief staff officer onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), signs the 2022 Fire Prevention Month Proclamation at CFAY on Sept. 30, 2022. CFAY will celebrate Fire Prevention Week from Oct. 9, 2022-Oct. 15, 2022, to promote fire safety. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 01:49
    Photo ID: 7442764
    VIRIN: 220930-N-PL960-1058
    Resolution: 4303x2872
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Fire Prevention Proclamation [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Garrett Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAY Fire Prevention Proclamation
    CFAY Fire Prevention Proclamation
    CFAY Fire Prevention Proclamation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNFJ
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    CNRJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT