    Marines Teach Suginoko Preschool Students English [Image 7 of 7]

    Marines Teach Suginoko Preschool Students English

    KIN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Monalissa Constant, an administrative specialist assigned to III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, high fives a student at Suginoko Preschool in Kin, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 29, 2022. Suginoko Preschool has been partnering with Marines stationed on Camp Hansen for over 10 years sharing language and culture within the community. This event has not been held in several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)

    TAGS

    English
    Service
    Community
    Marines
    Preschool
    III MIG

