Marines Teach Suginoko Preschool Students English

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jacqueline Hernandez, an imagery analysis specialist assigned to 3rd Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, sits next to students while listening to an English lecture at Suginoko Preschool in Kin, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 29, 2022. Suginoko Preschool has been partnering with Marines stationed on Camp Hansen for over 10 years sharing language and culture within the community. This event has not been held in several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)

