Marines Teach Suginoko Preschool Students English

Students sit in their classroom waiting for the next English lesson to begin at Suginoko Preschool in Kin, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 29, 2022. Suginoko Preschool has been partnering with Marines stationed on Camp Hansen for over 10 years sharing language and culture within the community. This event has not been held in several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)

