    F-35s support free, open Indo-Pacific [Image 8 of 9]

    F-35s support free, open Indo-Pacific

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Yosselin Campos 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. John Della Pia, 909th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, conducts a preflight briefing at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 28, 2022. Aircrews routinely fly missions aimed at sharpening the necessary skills needed to respond to emerging situations at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Yosselin Campos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 23:16
    Photo ID: 7442693
    VIRIN: 220928-F-IV266-1018
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 9.45 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35s support free, open Indo-Pacific [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Yosselin Campos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    aerial refueling
    F-35
    KC-135
    909 ARS
    VMFA 242

