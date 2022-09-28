F-35s support free, open Indo-Pacific

U.S. Air Force Maj. John Della Pia, 909th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, conducts a preflight briefing at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 28, 2022. Aircrews routinely fly missions aimed at sharpening the necessary skills needed to respond to emerging situations at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Yosselin Campos)

