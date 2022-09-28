Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35s support free, open Indo-Pacific [Image 7 of 9]

    F-35s support free, open Indo-Pacific

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Yosselin Campos 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Nunn, 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit KC-135 Stratotanker communication and navigation specialist, listens to an aircraft preflight check at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 28, 2022. Kadena Air Base is the hub of airpower in the Pacific, and home to the 18th Wing and a variety of associate units to form a world-class combat team ready to ensure peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Yosselin Campos)

