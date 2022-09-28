U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Spencer Balcom, 909th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, refuels a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, over the Indo-Pacific theater, Sept. 28, 2022. Aerial refueling capabilities extend airborne training time and combat radius, ensuring U.S. and allied nation aircraft are postured to maintain regional peace and stability within the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Yosselin Campos)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 23:16
|Photo ID:
|7442690
|VIRIN:
|220928-F-IV266-1106
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.84 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35s support free, open Indo-Pacific [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Yosselin Campos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
