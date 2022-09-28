F-35s support free, open Indo-Pacific

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Spencer Balcom, 909th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, refuels a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, over the Indo-Pacific theater, Sept. 28, 2022. Aerial refueling capabilities extend airborne training time and combat radius, ensuring U.S. and allied nation aircraft are postured to maintain regional peace and stability within the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Yosselin Campos)

