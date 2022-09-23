Nashville District recruits future Corps employees at TSU career fair

Supervisory Human Resources Specialist Rebecca Huberman shares a list of potential jobs with a job seeker who stopped by the Corps of Engineers recruiting table at the TSU career fair in Nashville, Tennessee.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 16:32
|Photo ID:
|7442264
|VIRIN:
|220923-A-TG148-0004
|Resolution:
|4048x2696
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
