Job seekers filled Tennessee State University’s Howard C. Gentry Center Complex with job applications in hand, ready to speak to potential employers. Businesses set up tables on both sides of the ground floor of the gym, as well as the upper floor of the stands.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 16:32
|Photo ID:
|7442262
|VIRIN:
|220923-A-TG148-0002
|Resolution:
|4048x2696
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nashville District recruits future Corps employees at TSU career fair [Image 4 of 4], by Misty Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT