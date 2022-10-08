Keeping the Power On

THULE AIR BASE, Greenland – U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Harold Normoyle, 821st Support Squadron civil engineering operations contract officer representative, conducts a safety walk-through of the main power plants on Thule Air Base, Greenland, Aug. 9, 2022. The generators within the power plant are a diesel-powered, marine-type design. The block and all engine components are thicker and more rugged to last longer, and the components can be removed and replaced within a tight space (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

