THULE AIR BASE, Greenland – U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Harold Normoyle, 821st Support Squadron civil engineering operations contract officer representative, conducts an acceptance inspection on a new 2-megawatt containerized artic-rated generator received from Operation Pacer Goose at Thule Air Base, Greenland, Aug. 9, 2022. The generator will parallel the existing power grid to supplement the main power plant should a failure occur; this will effectively keep power running throughout the base and reduce the risk of evacuation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 16:18
|Photo ID:
|7442237
|VIRIN:
|220812-F-JY979-1003
|Resolution:
|5188x3460
|Size:
|6.9 MB
|Location:
|GL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keeping the Power On [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jared Bunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
