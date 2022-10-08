Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keeping the Power On [Image 3 of 3]

    Keeping the Power On

    GREENLAND

    08.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn 

    Space Base Delta 1

    THULE AIR BASE, Greenland – U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Harold Normoyle, 821st Support Squadron civil engineering operations contract officer representative, conducts an acceptance inspection on a new 2-megawatt containerized artic-rated generator received from Operation Pacer Goose at Thule Air Base, Greenland, Aug. 9, 2022. The generator will parallel the existing power grid to supplement the main power plant should a failure occur; this will effectively keep power running throughout the base and reduce the risk of evacuation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 16:18
    Photo ID: 7442237
    VIRIN: 220812-F-JY979-1003
    Resolution: 5188x3460
    Size: 6.9 MB
    Location: GL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keeping the Power On [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jared Bunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Keeping the Power On
    Keeping the Power On
    Keeping the Power On

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Civil Engineering
    #Greenland
    #United States Air Force
    #Thule Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT