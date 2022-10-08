Keeping the Power On

THULE AIR BASE, Greenland – U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Harold Normoyle, 821st Support Squadron civil engineering operations contract officer representative, conducts an acceptance inspection on a new 2-megawatt containerized artic-rated generator received from Operation Pacer Goose at Thule Air Base, Greenland, Aug. 9, 2022. The generator will parallel the existing power grid to supplement the main power plant should a failure occur; this will effectively keep power running throughout the base and reduce the risk of evacuation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

