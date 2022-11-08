Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keeping the Power On [Image 1 of 3]

    Keeping the Power On

    GREENLAND

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn 

    Space Base Delta 1

    THULE AIR BASE, Greenland – U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Harold Normoyle, 821st Support Squadron civil engineering operations contract officer representative, monitors electrical outputs on Thule Air Base, Greenland, Aug. 9, 2022. Normoyle is responsible for life sustainment functions to include power, water and heat for over 600 Thule AB members. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    TAGS

    #Civil Engineering
    #Greenland
    #United States Air Force
    #Thule Air Base

