Keeping the Power On

THULE AIR BASE, Greenland – U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Harold Normoyle, 821st Support Squadron civil engineering operations contract officer representative, monitors electrical outputs on Thule Air Base, Greenland, Aug. 9, 2022. Normoyle is responsible for life sustainment functions to include power, water and heat for over 600 Thule AB members. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

