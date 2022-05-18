Staff Sgt. Forest Andersen, a client systems technician with the 908th Communications Section, helps a member troubleshoot a software issue over the phone, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 18, 2022. CSTs also implement security measures, validate organizational accounts and provide new equipment to users. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2022 Date Posted: 09.29.2022 14:32 Photo ID: 7441902 VIRIN: 220511-F-MG843-1065 Resolution: 5438x3781 Size: 1008.28 KB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Inside the 908th: Client Systems Technicians [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.