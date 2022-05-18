Staff Sgt. Roberto Robles Bidot, a client systems technician with the 908th communications section, moves a box of restored laptops at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 18, 2022. Having systems with up to date software ensures more efficient communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 14:32
|Photo ID:
|7441903
|VIRIN:
|220518-F-MG843-1011
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.69 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside the 908th: Client Systems Technicians [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
