Staff Sgt. Roberto Robles Bidot, a client systems technician with the 908th communications section, moves a box of restored laptops at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 18, 2022. Having systems with up to date software ensures more efficient communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2022 Date Posted: 09.29.2022 14:32 Photo ID: 7441903 VIRIN: 220518-F-MG843-1011 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 7.69 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Inside the 908th: Client Systems Technicians [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.