    Inside the 908th: Client Systems Technicians [Image 3 of 3]

    Inside the 908th: Client Systems Technicians

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Roberto Robles Bidot, a client systems technician with the 908th communications section, moves a box of restored laptops at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 18, 2022. Having systems with up to date software ensures more efficient communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 14:32
    VIRIN: 220518-F-MG843-1011
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
