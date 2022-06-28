Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the 908th: Client Systems Technicians [Image 1 of 3]

    Inside the 908th: Client Systems Technicians

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Austin Jackson 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Kateecha Robinson, member of the 908th Airlift Wing’s Communication Flight, places a green unclassified sticker on a recently updated laptop on June 28, 2022, Maxwell Air force Base, Alabama. The communication flight troubleshoots, repairs and updates computers for the members of the 908th AW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Austin Jackson)

