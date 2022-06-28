Inside the 908th: Client Systems Technicians

Tech. Sgt. Kateecha Robinson, member of the 908th Airlift Wing’s Communication Flight, places a green unclassified sticker on a recently updated laptop on June 28, 2022, Maxwell Air force Base, Alabama. The communication flight troubleshoots, repairs and updates computers for the members of the 908th AW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Austin Jackson)

