Tech. Sgt. Kateecha Robinson, member of the 908th Airlift Wing’s Communication Flight, places a green unclassified sticker on a recently updated laptop on June 28, 2022, Maxwell Air force Base, Alabama. The communication flight troubleshoots, repairs and updates computers for the members of the 908th AW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Austin Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 14:32
|Photo ID:
|7441901
|VIRIN:
|220628-F-QL331-1020
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|974.97 KB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside the 908th: Client Systems Technicians [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Austin Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Inside the 908th: Client Systems Technicians
Maxwell Air Force Base
LEAVE A COMMENT