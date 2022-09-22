Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Charlie Co, 1/1 Completes Range 226 during Battalion FEX [Image 13 of 14]

    Charlie Co, 1/1 Completes Range 226 during Battalion FEX

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Sydney Smith 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, fire an Mk 153 Shoulder-Launched Multipurpose Assault Weapon while conducting a live-fire raid on Range 226 during a battalion field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 22, 2022. Range 226 improved the Marines’ ability to operate their rifles at close quarters and in low-visibility environments during the larger FEX, intended to increase the battalion’s combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sydney Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 14:44
    Photo ID: 7441899
    VIRIN: 220922-M-WC972-1583
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Co, 1/1 Completes Range 226 during Battalion FEX [Image 14 of 14], by Sgt Sydney Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Charlie Co, 1/1 Completes Range 226 during Battalion FEX
    Charlie Co, 1/1 Completes Range 226 during Battalion FEX
    Charlie Co, 1/1 Completes Range 226 during Battalion FEX
    Charlie Co, 1/1 Completes Range 226 during Battalion FEX
    Charlie Co, 1/1 Completes Range 226 during Battalion FEX
    Charlie Co, 1/1 Completes Range 226 during Battalion FEX
    Charlie Co, 1/1 Completes Range 226 during Battalion FEX
    Charlie Co, 1/1 Completes Range 226 during Battalion FEX
    Charlie Co, 1/1 Completes Range 226 during Battalion FEX
    Charlie Co, 1/1 Completes Range 226 during Battalion FEX
    Charlie Co, 1/1 Completes Range 226 during Battalion FEX
    Charlie Co, 1/1 Completes Range 226 during Battalion FEX
    Charlie Co, 1/1 Completes Range 226 during Battalion FEX
    Charlie Co, 1/1 Completes Range 226 during Battalion FEX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Live-fire
    1/1
    Field Exercise
    Ground Combat Element
    Range 226

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT