    Charlie Co, 1/1 Completes Range 226 during Battalion FEX [Image 8 of 14]

    Charlie Co, 1/1 Completes Range 226 during Battalion FEX

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Sydney Smith 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, runs to an objective while conducting a live-fire raid on Range 226 during a battalion field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 21, 2022. Range 226 improved the Marines’ ability to operate their rifles at close quarters and in low-visibility environments during the larger FEX, intended to increase the battalion’s combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sydney Smith)

