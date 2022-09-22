Charlie Co, 1/1 Completes Range 226 during Battalion FEX

U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, climb stairs to clear a room while conducting a live-fire raid on Range 226 during a battalion field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 22, 2022. Range 226 improved the Marines’ ability to operate their rifles at close quarters and in low-visibility environments during the larger FEX, intended to increase the battalion’s combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sydney Smith)

