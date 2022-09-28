U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division participate in the Division Review Rehearsal, Sept. 28, 2022, on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. All American Week consists of many sporting events, the Old Timer’s Breakfast, a memorial ceremony, 10-miler, family fun run, 34-foot tower, Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and concludes with the Division’s pass and review to celebrate America’s Guard of Honor’s culture and legacy. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2022 Date Posted: 09.29.2022 13:27 Photo ID: 7441767 VIRIN: 220928-A-ID763-0605 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 14 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Division Review RXL [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.