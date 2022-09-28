Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Division Review RXL [Image 4 of 5]

    Division Review RXL

    UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division participate in the Division Review Rehearsal, Sept. 28, 2022, on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. All American Week consists of many sporting events, the Old Timer’s Breakfast, a memorial ceremony, 10-miler, family fun run, 34-foot tower, Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and concludes with the Division’s pass and review to celebrate America’s Guard of Honor’s culture and legacy. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Division Review RXL [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Bragg
    Paratrooper
    All American Week
    AATW
    AAW22

