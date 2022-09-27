Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From maintainer stripes to captain bars to chaplain cross, 100th ARW officer follows higher calling to help others

    UNITED KINGDOM

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Terry Owens, right, formerly 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron director of operations, has the chaplain career field badge pinned on his jacket by his wife Casandra, during a recommissioning ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Sept. 27, 2022. Owens started his military career as an enlisted maintainer in ground radar maintenance, before becoming a maintenance officer. His journey with religion started when he was 10 years old, when he realized it was his calling and eventually began full-time ministry. He decommissioned and recommissioned at the ceremony and is now a captain-chaplain, continuing his calling at F.E. Warren, Wyoming. The religiously oriented private organization that Owens led over the past year was the first of its kind in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    This work, From maintainer stripes to captain bars to chaplain cross, 100th ARW officer follows higher calling to help others [Image 4 of 4], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

