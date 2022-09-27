From maintainer stripes to captain bars to chaplain cross, 100th ARW officer follows higher calling to help others

U.S. Air Force Capt. Terry Owens, right, formerly 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron director of operations, has the chaplain career field badge pinned on his jacket by his wife Casandra, during a recommissioning ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Sept. 27, 2022. Owens started his military career as an enlisted maintainer in ground radar maintenance, before becoming a maintenance officer. His journey with religion started when he was 10 years old, when he realized it was his calling and eventually began full-time ministry. He decommissioned and recommissioned at the ceremony and is now a captain-chaplain, continuing his calling at F.E. Warren, Wyoming. The religiously oriented private organization that Owens led over the past year was the first of its kind in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

