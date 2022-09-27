Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From maintainer stripes to captain bars to chaplain cross, 100th ARW officer follows higher calling to help others [Image 1 of 4]

    From maintainer stripes to captain bars to chaplain cross, 100th ARW officer follows higher calling to help others

    UNITED KINGDOM

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Terry Owens, right, formerly 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron director of operations, talks to the audience of family, friends and fellow church members, after his recommissioning ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Sept. 27, 2022. Owens, formerly 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron director of operations, began his journey as an Air Force chaplain at the ceremony where he decommissioned and recommissioned. He is now a captain-chaplain and will continue his calling at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. The religiously oriented private organization that Owens led over the past year was the first of its kind in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 10:22
    Photo ID: 7441539
    VIRIN: 220927-F-EJ686-1058
    Resolution: 5056x3808
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From maintainer stripes to captain bars to chaplain cross, 100th ARW officer follows higher calling to help others [Image 4 of 4], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From maintainer stripes to captain bars to chaplain cross, 100th ARW officer follows higher calling to help others
    From maintainer stripes to captain bars to chaplain cross, 100th ARW officer follows higher calling to help others
    From maintainer stripes to captain bars to chaplain cross, 100th ARW officer follows higher calling to help others
    From maintainer stripes to captain bars to chaplain cross, 100th ARW officer follows higher calling to help others

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Mildenhall

    RAF Mildenhall

    Chaplain

    Karen Abeyasekere

    Terry Owens

    TAGS

    Mildenhall
    RAF Mildenhall
    Chaplain
    100 ARW
    Karen Abeyasekere
    Terry Owens

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT