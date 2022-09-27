From maintainer stripes to captain bars to chaplain cross, 100th ARW officer follows higher calling to help others

U.S. Air Force Capt. Terry Owens, right, formerly 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron director of operations, talks to the audience of family, friends and fellow church members, after his recommissioning ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Sept. 27, 2022. Owens, formerly 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron director of operations, began his journey as an Air Force chaplain at the ceremony where he decommissioned and recommissioned. He is now a captain-chaplain and will continue his calling at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. The religiously oriented private organization that Owens led over the past year was the first of its kind in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

