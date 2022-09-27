From maintainer stripes to captain bars to chaplain cross, 100th ARW officer follows higher calling to help others

Chaplains from Royal Air Force Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall perform a blessing for U.S. Air Force Capt. Terry Owens, center, formerly 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron director of operations, as he begins his journey as an Air Force chaplain at a ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, Sept. 27, 2022. He decommissioned and recommissioned at the ceremony and is now a captain-chaplain, continuing his calling at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. The religiously oriented private organization that Owens led over the past year was the first of its kind in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

