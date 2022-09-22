Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building connections: FAN and Civil Affairs donate to local schools

    Building connections: FAN and Civil Affairs donate to local schools

    AGADEZ, NIGER

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    AGADEZ, Niger - U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Erik Akerblom, 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion Team Leader of Team 5, speaks to Agalher Awakass, Chief of Azel Sabon Gari, during a village visit in Agadez, Niger, Sept. 22, 2022. During the visit, the U.S. and members of Niger Armed Forces - Affair Civil Militaire (FAN ACM) donated school supplies to children and gathered feedback on how Air Base 201’s Bazaar was for the village representatives that attended. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building connections: FAN and Civil Affairs donate to local schools [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

