Building connections: FAN and Civil Affairs donate to local schools

AGADEZ, Niger - U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Erik Akerblom, 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion Team Leader of Team 5, speaks to Agalher Awakass, Chief of Azel Sabon Gari, during a village visit in Agadez, Niger, Sept. 22, 2022. During the visit, the U.S. and members of Niger Armed Forces - Affair Civil Militaire (FAN ACM) donated school supplies to children and gathered feedback on how Air Base 201’s Bazaar was for the village representatives that attended. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

