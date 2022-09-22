Building connections: FAN and Civil Affairs donate to local schools

AGADEZ, Niger - U.S. Soldiers from the Soldiers 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion discussed current issues affecting the Azel Sabon Gari village during a visit in Agadez, Niger, Sept. 22, 2022. Soldiers from the battalion perform civil affairs operations as part of the 409th Air Expeditionary Group and U.S. Africa Command’s mission to continually assist Niger’s efforts toward greater stability, enhanced security, and economic development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

