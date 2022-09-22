AGADEZ, Niger - School supplies are donated to local Agadez villages before the school year beginning in Niger, Sept. 22, 2022. The 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion members collaborate with the Niger Armed Forces - Affair Civil Militaire (FAN ACM) to work with local villages to increase continuity between the military rotations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 07:58
|Photo ID:
|7441371
|VIRIN:
|220922-F-IT949-1225
|Resolution:
|5516x3502
|Size:
|3.46 MB
|Location:
|AGADEZ, NE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building connections: FAN and Civil Affairs donate to local schools [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT