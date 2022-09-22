Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building connections: FAN and Civil Affairs donate to local schools

    Building connections: FAN and Civil Affairs donate to local schools

    AGADEZ, NIGER

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    AGADEZ, Niger - School supplies are donated to local Agadez villages before the school year beginning in Niger, Sept. 22, 2022. The 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion members collaborate with the Niger Armed Forces - Affair Civil Militaire (FAN ACM) to work with local villages to increase continuity between the military rotations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    AFAFRICA
    Niger
    435AEW
    409AEG

