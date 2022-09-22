Building connections: FAN and Civil Affairs donate to local schools

AGADEZ, Niger - School supplies are donated to local Agadez villages before the school year beginning in Niger, Sept. 22, 2022. The 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion members collaborate with the Niger Armed Forces - Affair Civil Militaire (FAN ACM) to work with local villages to increase continuity between the military rotations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

