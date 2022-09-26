U.S. Air Force Maj. Randy Semrau, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, 3rd Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, prepares for take off during Exercise GOLDEN BEE on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 26, 2022. Exercise GOLDEN BEE is a joint readiness exercise designed to provide training integration and rehearse strategic and operational objectives in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 02:41
|Photo ID:
|7441060
|VIRIN:
|220926-F-NI202-1199
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Andersen AFB participates in Exercise GOLDEN BEE [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Lauren Clevenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
