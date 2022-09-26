Andersen AFB participates in Exercise GOLDEN BEE

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Frankie Alan Arceo, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, 3rd Airlift Squadron loadmaster, directs a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System onto a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise GOLDEN BEE on Northwest Field, Guam, Sept. 26, 2022. Exercise GOLDEN BEE is a joint readiness exercise designed to provide training integration and rehearse strategic and operational objectives in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

