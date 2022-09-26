Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Andersen AFB participates in Exercise GOLDEN BEE [Image 1 of 8]

    Andersen AFB participates in Exercise GOLDEN BEE

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ronald Clayberg, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, 3rd Airlift Squadron loadmaster, directs a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System off of a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise GOLDEN BEE in San Jose, Tinian, Sept. 26, 2022. Exercise GOLDEN BEE is a joint readiness exercise designed to provide training integration and rehearse strategic and operational objectives in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 02:41
    Photo ID: 7441054
    VIRIN: 220926-F-NI202-1034
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Andersen AFB participates in Exercise GOLDEN BEE [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Lauren Clevenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Dover AFB
    Andersen AFB
    36th Wing
    3rd Airlift Squadron
    Exercise GOLDEN BEE

