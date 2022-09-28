220928-N-EH998-1052 – GULF OF ADEN (Sept. 28, 2022) - Sailors render honors during the national anthem during a change of command ceremony aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) in the Gulf of Aden, Sept. 28. USS Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2022 Date Posted: 09.29.2022 01:56 Photo ID: 7441046 VIRIN: 220928-N-EH998-1052 Resolution: 6324x4216 Size: 637.35 KB Location: GULF OF ADEN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Nitze Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.