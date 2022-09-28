220928-N-EH998-1269 – GULF OF ADEN (Sept. 28, 2022) - Cmdr. Sam Sareini, outgoing commanding officer of USS Nitze (DDG 94) shakes hands with incoming commanding officer, Cmdr. Katie Jacobson during a change of command ceremony in the Gulf of Aden, Sept. 28. Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 01:56
|Photo ID:
|7441044
|VIRIN:
|220928-N-EH998-1269
|Resolution:
|5451x4212
|Size:
|916.5 KB
|Location:
|GULF OF ADEN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Nitze Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nitze Welcomes New Captain During Ceremony at Sea
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT