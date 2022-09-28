USS Nitze Change of Command

220928-N-EH998-1238 – GULF OF ADEN (Sept. 28, 2022) - Capt. Robert Francis, commander of Destroyer Squadron 50, left, salutes Cmdr. Sam Sareini, outgoing commanding officer of USS Nitze (DDG 94) during a change of command ceremony in the Gulf of Aden, Sept. 28. USS Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

