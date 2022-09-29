Vice President Harris departs Japan

Vice President of the United States Kamala D. Harris greets troops during her departure at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sep. 29, 2022. Vice President Harris joined other dignitaries and world leaders to pay tribute to the life and memory of former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his state funeral. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

