    Vice President Harris departs Japan [Image 16 of 21]

    Vice President Harris departs Japan

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Vice President of the United States Kamala D. Harris poses for a group photo with troops during her departure at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sep. 29, 2022. Vice President Harris joined other dignitaries and world leaders to pay tribute to the life and memory of former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his state funeral. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 02:08
    Photo ID: 7441037
    VIRIN: 220929-F-KS661-1018
    Resolution: 6191x3482
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice President Harris departs Japan [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokota
    Vice President
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    USFJ
    Kamala Harris
    Kamala

