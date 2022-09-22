USINDOPACOM Partners with Fiji to Initiate the First Ever Women, Peace and Security National Action Plan for Fiji

Participants of Fiji’s first Women, Peace & Security National Action Plan Orientation Workshop take a group photo with distinguished guest on the final day of the event. Facilitated by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, participants from Fijian government and civil society organizations worked together to develop a WPS National Action Plan guided by UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325 principles and gender perspective.
