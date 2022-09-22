USINDOPACOM Partners with Fiji to Initiate the First Ever Women, Peace and Security National Action Plan for Fiji

From left, Shobna Devi and Mere Ratukonadi, with Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre, pose for a photo with U.S. Navy Commander Victor Lange at the closing ceremony for Fiji’s first Women, Peace & Security National Action Plan Orientation Workshop in Suva, Fiji, Sept. 23, 2022. Facilitated by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, participants from Fijian government and civil society organizations worked together to develop a WPS National Action Plan guided by UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325 principles and gender perspective.
