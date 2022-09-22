Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USINDOPACOM Partners with Fiji to Initiate the First Ever Women, Peace and Security National Action Plan for Fiji

    USINDOPACOM Partners with Fiji to Initiate the First Ever Women, Peace and Security National Action Plan for Fiji

    SUVA, FIJI

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Hailey Miller 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Chargé d’Affaires Antone Greubel, with the U.S. Embassy, greets Shobna Devi, with Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre, as she is recognized for her participation in Fiji’s first Women, Peace and Security National Action Plan Orientation Workshop at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, Fiji, Sept. 23, 2022. Devi received a certificate for completing the workshop and contributing toward a Fiji WPS policy framework.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 21:28
    Location: SUVA, FJ 
    This work, USINDOPACOM Partners with Fiji to Initiate the First Ever Women, Peace and Security National Action Plan for Fiji, by SGT Hailey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    982nd COMCAM
    WPS
    Women Peace and Security
    UNSCR 1325
    USINDOPACOM

