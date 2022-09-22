Chargé d’Affaires Antone Greubel, with the U.S. Embassy, greets Shobna Devi, with Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre, as she is recognized for her participation in Fiji’s first Women, Peace and Security National Action Plan Orientation Workshop at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, Fiji, Sept. 23, 2022. Devi received a certificate for completing the workshop and contributing toward a Fiji WPS policy framework.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 21:28
|Photo ID:
|7440842
|VIRIN:
|220922-A-FF465-1353
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|23.15 MB
|Location:
|SUVA, FJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USINDOPACOM Partners with Fiji to Initiate the First Ever Women, Peace and Security National Action Plan for Fiji [Image 44 of 44], by SGT Hailey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT