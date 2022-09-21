Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Emily Tiedt

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emily Tiedt, the noncommissioned officer in charge of adverse actions, assigned to the 36th Wing office of the Staff Judge Advocate, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Col. Larry Fenner, 36th Wing vice commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brian Smith, the senior enlisted leader assigned to the 36th Operations Group, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 21, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

