    Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Emily Tiedt [Image 3 of 5]

    Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Emily Tiedt

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emily Tiedt, the noncommissioned officer in charge of adverse actions, assigned to the 36th Wing office of the Staff Judge Advocate, signs the official Linebacker of the Week jersey at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 21, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

    This work, Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Emily Tiedt [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Emily Tiedt

