Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Emily Tiedt

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emily Tiedt, the noncommissioned officer in charge of adverse actions, assigned to the 36th Wing office of the Staff Judge Advocate, sits in the judge’s chambers of the courtroom at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 21, 2022. Tiedt hard work since arriving at Andersen AFB in 2021 led her to be recognized as the 11th Air Force Paralegal of the Quarter as well as the Pacific Air Forces Paralegal of the Month. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

