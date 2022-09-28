Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Ian 2022 [Image 1 of 4]

    Hurricane Ian 2022

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Spc. Mathias Gentry 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers activated from the 164th Air Defense Artillery (ADA) gather for a Hurricane Ian briefing Wednesday, September 28, 2022, Kissimmee, Fla. Among them is Spc. Eden Lewerk, a wheeled vehicle mechanic for ADA. Her job is to recover army vehicles that brake down during the hurricane. Lewerk was worried about falling behind in her Marine Biology courses during duty but said her Professors are being super accommodating. Florida has activated some 5,000 National Guard troops in response to Hurricane Ian.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 18:37
    Photo ID: 7440684
    VIRIN: 220928-Z-XK262-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ian 2022 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Mathias Gentry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hurricane Ian 2022
    Hurricane Ian 2022
    Hurricane Ian 2022
    Hurricane Ian 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Always Ready Always There
    Hurricane Ian
    22DoDHurricane

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT