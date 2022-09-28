Hurricane Ian 2022

Soldiers activated from the 164th Air Defense Artillery (ADA) gather for a Hurricane Ian briefing Wednesday, September 28, 2022, Kissimmee, Fla. Among them is Spc. Eden Lewerk, a wheeled vehicle mechanic for ADA. Her job is to recover army vehicles that brake down during the hurricane. Lewerk was worried about falling behind in her Marine Biology courses during duty but said her Professors are being super accommodating. Florida has activated some 5,000 National Guard troops in response to Hurricane Ian.

