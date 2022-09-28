Hurricane Ian 2022

Cpt. Valeria Pete, Public Affairs Officer for 164th Air Defense Artillery (ADA) briefs Soldiers on Hurricane Ian Wednesday, September 28, 2022, Kissimmee, Fla. Florida has activated some 5,000 National Guard troops in response to Hurricane Ian. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Wilson)
