    Hurricane Ian 2022 [Image 4 of 4]

    Hurricane Ian 2022

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Cpt. Valeria Pete, Public Affairs Officer for 164th Air Defense Artillery (ADA) briefs Soldiers on Hurricane Ian Wednesday, September 28, 2022, Kissimmee, Fla. Florida has activated some 5,000 National Guard troops in response to Hurricane Ian. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Wilson)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 18:34
    Location: FL, US
    National Guard
    Always Ready Always There
    Hurricane Ian
    22DoDHurricane

