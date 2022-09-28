Hurricane Ian 2022

Capt. Faudia Bacchuas, Brigade Jag for 164th Air Defense Artillery (ADA) quizzes Soldiers on expectations during briefing for Hurricane Ian. Florida has activated some 5,000 National Guard troops in response to Hurricane Ian. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Wilson)

