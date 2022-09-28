Col. Travis Rayfield, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District commander, speaks during a Feasibility Cost Share Agreement signing ceremony for a feasibility study on the Brunswick / Left Bank, River Mile 246 area, where the Missouri River and Grand River meet, while surrounded by partners on Sept. 28, 2022, in Brunswick, Missouri. Photo by Ben Nickelson, Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2022 Date Posted: 09.28.2022 16:02 Photo ID: 7440426 VIRIN: 220928-A-A1408-091 Resolution: 641x421 Size: 53.56 KB Location: BRUNSWICK, MO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cost share agreement signed for feasibility study in Brunswick, Missouri [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.