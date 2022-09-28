Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cost share agreement signed for feasibility study in Brunswick, Missouri [Image 1 of 3]

    Cost share agreement signed for feasibility study in Brunswick, Missouri

    BRUNSWICK, MO, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Reagan Zimmerman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    Dru Buntin (left), Missouri Department of Natural Resources director, and Col. Travis Rayfield (right), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District commander, sign a Feasibility Cost Share Agreement for a feasibility study on the Brunswick / Left Bank, River Mile 246 area, where the Missouri River and Grand River meet, while surrounded by partners on Sept. 28, 2022, in Brunswick, Missouri. Photo by Ben Nickelson, Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

    USACE
    Brunswick
    Missouri River
    Kansas City District
    feasibility study

