Cost share agreement signed for feasibility study in Brunswick, Missouri

Partners gather for the signing of a Feasibility Cost Share Agreement for a feasibility study on the Brunswick / Left Bank, River Mile 246 area, where the Missouri River and Grand River meet, while surrounded by partners on Sept. 28, 2022, in Brunswick, Missouri. Photo by Ben Nickelson, Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 16:02
Location:
|BRUNSWICK, MO, US
