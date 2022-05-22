This is an illustration created at the Ike Skelton Training Site, Jefferson City, Missouri, May 17, 2022. This illustration was made to celebrate Armed Forces Day. (U.S. Army National Guard illustration by Spc. Rose Di Trolio) (This image was created using Adobe Illustrator)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 14:39
|Photo ID:
|7440213
|VIRIN:
|220517-Z-FK430-100
|Resolution:
|3322x5090
|Size:
|9.73 MB
|Location:
|JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Armed Forces Day [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT