    Memorial Day [Image 2 of 4]

    Memorial Day

    JEFFERSON CITY, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2022

    Photo by Spc. Rose Di Trolio 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    This is a photo illustration created at the Ike Skelton Training Site, Jefferson City, Missouri, May 27, 2022. This illustration was made to honor the significance of Memorial Day. (U.S. Army National Guard illustration by Spc. Rose Di Trolio) (This image was created using Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 14:39
    Photo ID: 7440211
    VIRIN: 220527-Z-FK430-101
    Resolution: 3297x5102
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

