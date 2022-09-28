220928-N-FO714-2029

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 28, 2022) Cmdr. Travis Montplaisir, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) gives Vice President Kamala Harris and Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, a tour of the combat information center aboard the ship during her visit to address service members, Sept. 28. The Vice President’s tour of the ship and her remarks to U.S. service members highlight the administration’s continued commitment to its alliances in the region. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2022 Date Posted: 09.28.2022 06:39 Photo ID: 7439358 VIRIN: 220928-N-FO714-2029 Resolution: 5428x3498 Size: 1.11 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vice President Kamala Harris Visits USS Howard (DDG 83) [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.